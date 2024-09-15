22 Western Governors express bipartisan support for outdoor recreation legislation

Outdoor recreation has become a significant economic driver for many western states, but as visitation to the region’s public lands continues to increase, the maintenance and management of these areas have fallen behind.

To address this issue, the 22 governors represented by the Western Governors’ Association (WGA) wrote a letter to Senate leadership expressing their bipartisan support for various provisions in America’s Outdoor Recreation Act of 2023 and the Expanding Public Lands Outdoor Recreation Experiences (EXPLORE) Act.

This legislation would provide the necessary support “to manage increasing levels of recreation while maintaining these resources for the enjoyment of all, and for future generations,” read the letter of September 3, which was signed by WGA’s Chair, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, and its Vice Chair, Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

In particular, the letter highlighted the need for the federal government to bolster the land management workforce by building more housing, hiring more veterans, and authorizing private-public partnerships to improve visitor services and maintain other critical public land infrastructure.

The Governors also specifically supported provisions within the act to reduce the concentration of visitors using real-time data sharing, streamline the permitting process for special use permits, decontaminate vessels leaving federal bodies of water, and expand the use of cross-boundary management projects.

Most importantly, the letter emphasized the need for federal agencies to consult and coordinate with states and local communities when implementing different land management strategies on federal public lands.

“Management decisions made within federal boundaries shape regional economic development and tourism,” the letter read. “Western Governors look forward to working with you to ensure that outdoor recreation remains a vibrant part of our local communities.”

Read the Governors’ letter for a full breakdown of their policy recommendations.