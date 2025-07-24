22nd Annual Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop Returns Oct. 4

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The 22nd annual Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop will return Saturday, Oct. 4, with proceeds supporting the Tahoe Food Hub.

2023 Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop Provided / Chris Beck

The event combines wine tasting, food sampling and shopping across Truckee’s historic downtown district. Since its launch in 2004, it has grown into one of the town’s largest annual events, drawing about 1,000 attendees each year. Organizers say participating businesses often report the event as one of their highest revenue days.

The Tahoe Food Hub, this year’s beneficiary, works to strengthen the regional food system by supporting regenerative farming and creating equitable markets for small farms.

Over the past years, the event has raised nearly $60,000 for local nonprofits.

“We’re excited to celebrate our 22nd year with Chase International Real Estate as our premier sponsor,” said event organizer Brinn Talbot. “This event creates a win-win for everyone involved — sponsors connect with an engaged, quality audience while helping us bring economic vitality to downtown Truckee during the off-season.”

Event Details

Tickets are $70 in advance and include a commemorative wine glass, access to wine tastings at approximately 25 venues, and food samples at about half of those stops. Each ticket also includes a program and map of participating locations. Tickets are available online at truckeewinewalk.com, and in person at the Truckee Welcome Center and Bluestone Jewelry & Wine on Donner Pass Road.

“After more than two decades, this event continues to showcase what makes Truckee special — our incredible local businesses, our welcoming community spirit, and our commitment to supporting causes that matter,” Talbot said.

Organizers are still accepting sponsors, restaurants, wineries and merchants interested in participating.

For tickets or more information, you can visit truckeewinewalk.com.

More About Tahoe Food Hub

Tahoe Food Hub is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2013 with a mission to build a food system that supports regenerative farming practices and creates fair market opportunities for family farms by increasing local food access for North Lake Tahoe and the greater mountain community.

The organization works with a network of more than 50 diversified family farms, ranches, and specialty food producers within 150 miles of North Lake Tahoe, investing $1.2 million annually to support local agriculture.

Through programs like Harvest to Order (their online farmers market), the Giving Box program for families facing food insecurity, and Farm-to-School partnerships with Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Tahoe Food Hub connects consumers with locally-sourced, sustainably-grown food while supporting regional farmers.

Since 2020, the organization has distributed over 18,000 Giving Boxes to families in need.

For more information, you can visit http://www.tahoefoodhub.org .