$250 reward in a series of car burglaries at Mt. Rose trails

According to an Associated Press report, Secret Witness is offering a $250 reward in connection with burglaries parked along Mount Rose Highway, and at trailheads and recreation areas between Lake Tahoe and Reno.

The thefts have occurred over the past two months, authorities told the AP.

Among the stolen items were credit cards. The Washoe County sheriff says investigators are tracking surveillance photos of a male and female using one of the stolen cards on Aug. 13 in the Reno area.

Anyone with information should contact the Secret Witness hotline at 775-322-4900 or at http://www.secretwitness.com.