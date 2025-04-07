26-year-old skier dies at Palisades Tahoe over the weekend
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – A San Francisco resident is dead following an incident at Palisades Tahoe on Saturday afternoon, April 5.
According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involving Ellery Dolan Curtis occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m.
Palisades Tahoe reports the skier sustained a head injury on terrain accessed from the KT-22 chairlift.
“Our ski patrol team responded immediately and provided on-site medical care, but the individual succumbed to their injuries,” Palisades Tahoe said in statement. “Our thoughts go out to their loved ones during this difficult time.”
Curtis was 26 years old.
