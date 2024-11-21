2,700 customers without power in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Donner Public Utility District announced that as of 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, customers are experiencing a power outage.

More than 2,700 customers in the Sierra Meadows, Brockway, Airport and West River St. areas are without power.

Crews are responding but there is no estimated time of restoration.

Learn more at https://www.tdpud.org/departments/electric/electric-outage-information .