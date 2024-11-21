2,700 customers without power in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Donner Public Utility District announced that as of 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, customers are experiencing a power outage.
More than 2,700 customers in the Sierra Meadows, Brockway, Airport and West River St. areas are without power.
Crews are responding but there is no estimated time of restoration.
Learn more at https://www.tdpud.org/departments/electric/electric-outage-information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.