27th annual North Lake Tahoe Clean Up Day on Saturday

North Lake Tahoe clean up day in 2017.

Provided/North Tahoe Business Association

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — North Lake Tahoe’s 27th annual Clean Up Day will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 rain or shine in Kings Beach, Tahoe Vista, Carnelian Bay, and Crystal Bay. Over 100 volunteers are expected to take to the streets to collect trash.

Registration will be at Sierra Community House in Kings Beach, and participants will receive bags and gloves and be directed to an area to clean.

Full bags may be left by volunteers at any corner in Kings Beach to be picked up before 1 p.m., with no pick ups after.

To learn more and fill about the liability waiver prior to the pick up visit northtahoebusiness.org/clean-up-days .

After picking up trash, a “Thank You Party” will be held from 3-7 p.m. at the Tahoe Backyard. The event will feature Yard Hen Food Truck, a makers market, live music with Mountainfolk Music, kids crafts and more.

The Backyard is located at 8428 Trout Avenue, behind Bank of the West.