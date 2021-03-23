3 arrested for armed robbery, burglary in Incline Village

Three men were arrested on Monday (from left) Cameron Valois, Christopher Rehberger and Tyler Bellig. Provided



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three men were arrested this week after being tied to a pair of crimes two hours apart, including armed robbery and residential burglary, in Incline Village.

Cameron Valois, 21, of Tahoe City.



Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the first incident at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 21, of two men reporting being robbed at gunpoint on the 100 block of Country Club Drive.

The victims said they made friends with a group of young men while gambling at a local casino. Officials said all men decided to leave and walk to a nearby saloon and during that walk, the two victims were held at gunpoint with one of the men demanding their wallets.

One victim surrendered his wallet while the other refused and was struck in the head by the man with the gun.

Tyler Bellig, 21, of Reno.



Officials said surveillance from nearby buildings corroborated the events.

About two hours later, at approximately 5:15 a.m., deputies were called to a residential burglary on the 300 block of Ski Way where three men reportedly broke into a residence while the occupant was asleep and took hydrocodone pills and property valued in excess of $1,000.

Through collaboration between deputies and detectives, the suspects were identified in both cases.

Christopher Rehberger, 21, of Reno.



Cameron Valois, 20, of Tahoe City, was identified as one of three suspects who broke into the home due to distinctive identifying characteristics, said a press release.

About six hours later, at 11:30 a.m., deputies performed a traffic stop and pulled over Valois, Tyler Bellig, 21, and Christopher Rehberger, 21, both of Reno.

One of the victims had identified the men as the perpetrators.

The men were placed under arrest and deputies found items in the vehicle connected to both crimes.

Later Sunday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office performed a search at one of the suspects residences and located more items connected with the two crimes.

One suspect in the armed robbery remains at large, officials said.

Valois, Bellig, and Rehberger are charged with seven felony counts, including battery with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon and residential burglary. They are each additionally charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of stolen property.

The three men are in custody at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication to the Sierra Sun.