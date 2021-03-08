3 car collision claims life near Zephyr Cove

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Impairment is suspected in a fatal three car collision that happened Sunday night on U.S. Highway 50 near Zephyr Cove.

A three-car collision claimed one life Sunday evening near Zephyr Cove. Provided / NHP



The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the scene at mile marker 3, east of Stateline, at about 5:30 p.m. and discovered one person deceased and two others suffering injuries.

NHP blocked both lanes of traffic for about five hours and reopened the road at 10:30 p.m.

One victim was deceased at the scene, another was transported to a hospital via Careflight and a third was taken to seek further treatment by an ambulance.

NHP on social media said impairment is suspected.

“We’ve seen far too many crashes caused by an impaired driver this week and it’s unacceptable,” NHP said on Twitter. “Don’t hesitate to call NHP if you see someone you suspect is impaired behind the wheel.”

