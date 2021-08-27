3 COVID-19 deaths in Nevada County this week

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County reached 6,933 Thursday morning. There are 364 new cases since Aug. 20, indicating a 6% increase over the last week.

Of the 6,933 total cases, 6,153 have been released from isolation and 697 are presently active. Case numbers over the past few weeks have risen dramatically. Since the start of August and the surge caused by the virus’ Delta variant, eight people have died — three this week — bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 83.

Nevada County administered 1,697 vaccines over the last week, bringing the total number of doses delivered to 108,865. Over the course of last week, 663 people in the county became completely vaccinated, bringing the number of fully vaccinated people up to 51,599 — just over 50% of the population.

County orders require everyone, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, to wear face coverings indoors in public settings and businesses.

PLACER COUNTY

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 28,665 COVID-19 cases, indicating a 4% rise in cases over the last week. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates there were 974 new cases over the last week.





There were four recorded deaths caused by COVID-19 in Placer County last week, bringing the death toll to 316.

Placer County has distributed 441,060 vaccines since their introduction, 7,130 this week. There were 3,098 people who became fully vaccinated over the week, more than the week previous, bringing the number of fully vaccinated up to 212,700.

Placer County’s data may reflect inaccuracies.

According to the health system’s website, anyone 12 years and older can schedule an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov .

