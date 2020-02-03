3-peat: Truckee’s Keegan Hosefros defends Burton Qualifiers title at Boreal

Truckee’s Keegan Hosefros defended his Burton Qualifiers title on a warm Saturday afternoon at Boreal Mountain California, winning the event for the third straight year against a deep field of riders.

Dozens of snowboarders turned out to compete for cash, prizes, and a spot in the finals at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania, throwing down their best tricks during an hour-long session that featured multiple options for hitting rails, jumps, and other features.

“The course was insane,” said Hosefros. “Shout out to the park crew at Boreal. They are killing it. They’re next level. They are going to be the best park. They are going to be the next big thing.”

Hosefros, 20, claimed $1,000 for first place and said his best trick during the session was a hardway cab 270 onto the down-flat-down rail.

“I was just trying to land all the tricks I could do — just do what I knew how to do, and keep it easy,” said Hosefros, who is also the defending tour champion.

The Burton Qualifiers Tour Finals will be held on March 28th, at Pennsylvania’s Seven Springs Resort. This year’s cash prize for first place at the finals has been doubled from $4,000 to $8,000.

“I want to go this year because there’s more money — twice as much dough,” said Hosefros on returning to Seven Springs.

After finishing third last year, Tony Ceccarelli closed the afternoon in second place. Matt Romanowitz was third. Drayden Gardner took fourth. Alex Schoff was fifth and Shawn O’Neil finished in sixth place to claim the final bid for finals out of the Open Division.

In the 15-and-under division, Copper Mountain’s Fynn Bullock-Womble, 15, captured first place. Rocklin’s Brooklyn DePriest finished as runner-up for the second year in a row. Ezekiel Goebel, of Dillon, was third, followed by South Tahoe riders Luke Leal, Baker Broadhurst, and Graydon Ross. The top six riders from the division earned berths into the finals at Seven Springs.