3-time champ Mark Mulder grabs lead in 2nd round at ACC

Mark Mulder watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the American Century Championship on Sunday.

Anthony Gentile / Tahoe Daily Tribune |

STATELINE, Nev. — Round two of the American Century Championship is at an end and former winners Mark Mulder and Mardy Fish are holding down first and second, respectively.

Mulder, who started the day in second, overtook T.J. Oshie with 25 points pn Saturday, putting him at 45 overall. Mulder was already on the leaderboard when he hit an eagle on hole 16.

Following the round, Mulder, who won in 2015, 2016 and 2017 said he didn’t hit it all that well today but he made some putts when it counted.

One thing Mulder credits his success to this year was at return of the big crowds.

“I didn’t love it the last two years, I feed off this stuff. I love the energy. I love the fans being out and having them back, for me personally, just played a huge part in my focus,” Mulder said.

Tennis champion Mardy Fish is following Mulder by three points, putting him at 42 overall. Fish won in 2020 and Mulder said he wasn’t surprised at all to see Fish’s name on the leader board.

“I’m not nervous, I have been here before. I know what I need to do, I know how I need to hit the ball,” Mulder said. “I played pretty solid. A couple of bad putting holes. I think I three-putted four greens. Those were my four bogeys. So get the speed down a little bit better tomorrow and hit it the same and we’ll have a lot of looks.”

Adam Thielen and Derek Lowe are tied for third. For the complete results, visit http://www.scoring.r2it.com/golf/acc/Leaderboard.aspx .