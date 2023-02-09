3 Truckee-Tahoe spas included on ‘America’s Favorite’ list

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three spa businesses at Lake Tahoe have been recognized as “America’s Favorite Spas of 2022” by a national website that showcases the best spa and wellness experiences in North America.

Stillwater Spa & Salon, located at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Spa Edgewood at Stateline and Spa at Squaw Creek Olympic Valley were recognized by Spas of America which includes 203 spas across the country.

A full list of “America’s Favorite Spas of 2022” can be viewed at https://www.spasofamerica.com/2023/01/01/americas-favorite-spas-of-2022/ .

“We are thrilled to be recognized for this honor from Spas of America,” said Julie Orblych, director of spa and wellness at Hyatt. “It is our main goal to provide exceptional wellness experiences for our guests and local residents here in the beautiful North Lake Tahoe, and this award showcases our dedication in doing in that effort”

The list of “America’s Favorite Spas of 2022” winners were selected based on unique page views and consumer choices on the Spas of America website throughout the duration of the year.

For more information on Stillwater Spa & Salon, visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com or call 775-886-6745.

For more information on Spa Edgewood call 855-681-0119 or visit https://edgewoodtahoe.com/spa/ .

For more information on Spa at Squaw Creek call 530-412-7034 or visit https://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek/spa