31st annual Cushing Crossing pond skim returns to Palisades Tahoe

The 31st annual Cushing Crossing pond-skimming event will take place at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 20, weather and conditions permitting.

Provided/Palisades Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe on Thursday announced the return of the 31st annual Cushing Crossing pond-skimming event at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 20, weather and conditions permitting.

Due to the record-breaking 714 inches of snowfall received this year, Cushing Pond melted at a slower rate, leading to a delay in the initial date of the event.

The Cushing Crossing is the original pond-skimming contest and is widely regarded as the best event of the spring season. Prepare for a day of fun, laughter, and spills as participants attempt to ski or snowboard across a pond of freezing water in their craziest costumes.

In addition to the adrenaline-pumping pond-skimming action, attendees can look forward to a panel of local celebrity judges and two of the best emcees in the business. Plus, there will be an awards ceremony immediately following the event at Cushing Pond.

Category winners will receive prizes from sponsors, including Yeti, Smith, Phunkshun Wear, Dakine, and Darn Tough. The overall winner will receive 2023/2024 Ikon Base Pass, GoPro Hero 11, and $500 cash. After the awards ceremony, check out the live music from DJ Funksalot at the KT Base Bar.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the Cushing Crossing event for its 31st year,” said Kristen Costa, events and sponsorships senior manager. “It’s always a highlight of our spring season and a great opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate the end of winter in a fun and unique way.”

To register as a participant head to Wildflour at 7 am, the day of the event. The registration fee is $20, cash only. Admission to view the event is free, and everyone is encouraged to dress up in their wackiest costumes.

For more information, visit the Palisades Tahoe Event’s Calendar .

Ikon Pass Holder Appreciation Day

To celebrate this historic season and show our sincere appreciation for being our guest, on May 20 we are pleased to host Ikon Pass Holder Appreciation Day which offers a double Ikon Pass discount at Palisades food and beverage and retail locations, as well as a pass holder raffle at KT Base Bar from 2-4 pm.

Spring Ticket Trio

A sharable pack of three lift tickets is what the Spring Ticket Trio is all about. It includes three all-ages lift tickets good for any three days. You can use all three yourself, or share a ticket or two with friends or family members. The Spring Ticket Trio is available online or onsite and saves guests $76 per day on each lift ticket.

Source: Palisades Tahoe