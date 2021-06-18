35-year-old heat record shattered Thursday at Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe shatters an over 35-year-old heat record on Thursday. (Provided

NWS Reno)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An over 35-year-old heat record for South Lake Tahoe was shattered Thursday.

With the Tahoe Basin experiencing an early summer season heat wave, high temperatures reached into the low 90s, about 20 degrees above seasonal averages.

The high temperature reached 91 at about 1:30 p.m. according to the National Weather Service in Reno which handily beat the former record of 85 set in 1985 on the same date.

The average high temperature for the time of year is 73.

The record low temperature for the date is 25 set in 1994.

Reno also set a new heat standard by reaching 102, beating the record of 100 set in 1940 and again in 2012.

The heat is expected to continue in the basin, although the forecast is slightly cooler with the service calling for high temps on Friday to reach into the low 80s and winds in the 10 to 15 mph range.

The weekend highs will also remain in the low 80s with sunny skies and winds about 5 to 10 mph.

The 80-degree temps last through Monday before it drops off to the low 70s for Tuesday, according to the service.

Bill Rozak is the Editor of the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at brozak@tahoedailytribune.com