35th Tahoe Tennis Classic doubles tournament set for July 26-29

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The 35th Tahoe Tennis Classic will take place July 26-29 at Zephyr Cove Tennis Club.

The deadline to sign up for the four-day, all levels doubles tournament is July 22.

There are 16 divisions, including men’s, women’s and mixed doubles, and more than 200 players are expected to compete.

“The popularity of the classic continues to grow each year, a testament to the caliber of play and fun atmosphere,” said Bob Beutenmiller, tournament director.

Each doubles team is guaranteed two matches.

The entry fee of $80 includes dinner on Friday night at MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa in Stateline, a T-shirt, hat and a cocktail party on July 26 at Casey’s in Round Hill.

At the dinner, there will be mystery bags, a raffle and silent auction to help raise funds that are used for court upkeep and programs.

The Zephyr Cove Tennis Club Foundation is responsible for everything tennis related at the Douglas County-owned park. The tournament is the main fundraiser for the foundation.

For more information, as well as the registration form, visit http://www.zctennis.com/tahoe-classic-tournament.