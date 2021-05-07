4.7-magnitude quake hits near Truckee
An earthquake near Truckee Thursday night rattled Lake Tahoe and was felt as far away as the Bay Area.
The 4.7-magnitude quake happened at about 9:35 p.m. was centered about 5 miles northwest of Truckee and had a depth of about 2 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The temblor was felt as far north as Redding in Northern California and as beyond Mono Lake to the south. About 2 1/2 minutes later there was a 3.1 aftershock.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
Ten minutes after the quake, about 3,000 reported feeling it on the USGS website. About 30 minutes later it was almost 5,000.
The 4.7 quake came about 10 minutes after an initial one was measured at 3.2 in the same location.
Another, smaller, quake was centered under Lake Tahoe a few hours earlier.
At 6:15 p.m. a 2.5-magnitude quake was centered about two and a half miles south of Dollar Point on the North Shore.
That new series of quakes come less than two weeks after series of quakes up to 3.8 shook the Tahoe Basin.
