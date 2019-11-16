4-peat complete: Lady Wolverines take their place as state’s best

The Truckee girls’ soccer team took their place as the best squad in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association today, capturing a Class 3A record fourth straight state championship.

Truckee took a 2-0 victory against rivals South Tahoe at Wooster High School in Reno, which marked the third straight year the Wolverines have defeated the Vikings in the finals of the Class 3A tournament.

“It’s always a challenge and very nerve-racking, but it’s my favorite team to play,” said Truckee senior Sami Orozco on facing the Vikings for a fourth time this season. “The adrenaline that goes into it and everything, it’s great.”

Truckee junior Taya Matt gave the Wolverines an early advantage, scoring in the fifth minute on a loose ball following a corner kick.

“It was super exciting to get one early,” said Matt, who netted a team-high four goals during Truckee’s postseason run. “Anne (Larson) played the ball in and it hit one of their defenders and it came out right towards me. South Tahoe packs the box when they are defending corner kicks, and I just kicked it, and it went far post.”

The teams would go back and forth through the remainder of the half and into the second as each defense limited the opposing team to few scoring opportunities.

“They have some very threatening players that, in a moment, can make something happen, but I had all the confidence in our defense today, that we were going to shut those guys down,” said Coach Kevin Nichols.

With a little more than six minutes remaining in the game, Truckee senior Kylee Beck reluctantly lined up for a corner kick, and placed a ball that went over the heads of most of her teammates before landing at the foot of Orozco.

“It’s so funny because she didn’t want to take it,” said the right-footed Orozco. “And then it just went over and I was like, ‘I’m going to give a try with my left foot,’ and it went in.”

Nevada 3A Girls Soccer State Championship.

Goaaaaaaaaaal!

This Goal put Truckee up 2-0, with less than six and a half minutes to go in the game.

Final

South Tahoe 0

Truckee. 2

Orozco’s shot sailed past the keeper and into the top right corner of the net to give Truckee an insurance goal with little time remaining.

“I completely blanked out. I was just like ‘Wow!’” said Orozco, who has played on varsity since she was a sophomore. “And then I got tackled by everyone. It was the best feeling in the world.”

The Wolverines would hold off the Vikings for the remainder of the match to win the program’s fourth straight state championship

“We really wanted this one a lot,” said Orozco. “I can’t put it into words. I love this team with all my heart. I’m just so proud of all of them.”

The four straight titles are a Class 3A record and second most in Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association history. Class 4A Arbor View won five straight state championships from 2012 through 2016. Truckee has had three-peats as state champions two other times, doing so from 1996 through 1998, and again from 2007 through 2009. As a program, Truckee has the most state titles, regardless of class, with 12.

“These things don’t happen by mistake and they don’t happen often,” said Coach Nichols on the accomplishment. “What the Truckee soccer program has been able to accomplish has been really impressive these past few years.”

Nichols has been with the program for the past four years and has been head coach the last two seasons.

“Each year has been special in its own way,” he said. “This year we went into the season with more doubters than we’ve had in the past, but within the team there was none of that. We always had the belief that we’d finish the season right here.”