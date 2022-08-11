48th annual Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance returns to West Shore

The theme this year is Chris-Craft, celebrating 100 years of the model that is still the highlight of the show every year.

Provided/Jess Horning

HOMEWOOD, Calif. — The most acclaimed and prestigious wooden classic boat show in North America makes its return this weekend to the docks Lake Tahoe. The 48th annual Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, at historic Obexer’s Boat Company on Tahoe’s West Shore in Homewood.

It’s been three years since the event has been held on the water, and Tahoe Yacht Club Foundation and partner Tahoe Luxury Properties are excited to return to the lake. This unrivaled exhibition of boating and maritime tradition will feature more than 60 wooden boats including 40 classic Chris-Crafts.

The return of the in-person showcase celebrates “Chris-Craft – 100th Anniversary,” which began production originally in 1922. It has since become the most recognized name in motor boating and was the largest producer of pleasure boats until the late 1960s.

In addition to the show, luxury shopping, live jazz music, food prepared by local chefs, the fully stocked Watering Hole bar, and a famed silent auction will be in the works, with something of interest to everyone in the family. Ticket prices for the event vary on how many days are being purchased, along with the option to be a benefactor. A portion of the proceeds from tickets will go directly to the Lake Tahoe community. One day ticket prices begin at $40 plus taxes and fees.

The event will feature a unique and immersive maritime experience that includes a highly exclusive intimate tour of exhibitor boats with Chief Judge Terry First and a private awards BBQ with boat exhibitors overlooking the docks. And the iconic tradition, the Roar-Off under the Olson Bridge, will return. Intimate social events surrounding the show further add to the elegant ambience of Concours.

The 48th Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance will be returning to in person, on the water, for the first time in three years since COVID.

Provided/Jess Horning

Over the past four and a half decades, the Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance has become a benchmark of the wooden boat community, renowned all over the world for its quality of boat exhibits and high judging standards and practices. Beyond it’s reputation, Concours has consistently raised the bar to earn its title as North America’s premier wooden and classic boat show. Concours has created its own meticulous 100-point judging system and expanded its exhibitor showcase while displaying the most well-preserved and restored wooden and classic fiberglass boats from all around the country.

Most of the boats shown today at vintage boat shows across the U.S. are Chris-Crafts for a reason, originally created by the Chris Smith and Sons Boat Company before formally changing the name to Chris-Craft in 1929. Although it is one of the most popular vintage boats, Concours will be the premier event to celebrate all models, from the earliest runabouts, utilities, commuter cruisers, to fiberglass ski and jet boats originating from the 1970s.

The event will be sponsored by the Tahoe Yacht Club Foundation, Tahoe Luxury Properties, Mountain Living, Coors Light, Tahoe Quarterly, and many more. As the charitable arm of the Tahoe Yacht Club, the Tahoe Yacht Club Foundation is funded almost exclusively from the proceeds of the Concours d’Elegance. The foundation uses these funds to assist Lake Tahoe area nonprofits whose focus is to preserve maritime history and enhancing maritime skills.

Take in the unsurpassed views of the mountains, forests, and stunning blue waters knowing your support of the Concours and love for wooden boats is helping to preserve the environment and maritime history in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Tickets are still available for purchase at laketahoeconcours.com .