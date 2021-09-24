4th annual Tahoe Brewfest set for Saturday

The 4th annual Tahoe Brewfest is set for Saturday, Sept 25, with all proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe.

The event has been planned in accordance with community organizations that will be raising funds for those affected by the Caldor Fire.

“It’s so important to support our community, as well as other communities that were severely impacted,” said BGCLT Events and Fundraising Director Nicole Marsel. “Everybody’s in the mentality of ‘We just got home, our houses are still here. Now let’s see who else we can support who weren’t as fortunate as us.’”

Tahoe Brewfest will be held at Lake Tahoe Community College for VIP ticket holders from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and general admission ticket holders can begin enjoying festivities at 1 p.m.. VIP tickets cost $70, with general admission $50.

The event is sponsored by local breweries including Cold Water Brewery and South Lake Brewing Company, as well as Tahoe South and Getaway Reno/Tahoe.

This family friendly event will feature 15 different brewery tasting tables, with merchandise vendors, 10 food trucks, and four hours of live music from the Bread and Butter Band and Mescalito.

Another fun event that will return to Brewfest is the Silent Disco. Guests can grab a pair of headphones and boogie to their favorite tunes.

Provided/Nicole Marsel

“There’ll be a lot of options and ways to support the community,” said Marsel. “I think it’s going to make a really big impact with the community and give them a way to honor those who saved us.”

The event is free, but requires a ticket for any beer tasting.

There will also be bounce houses for the kids, with face painting and other games to play. Additionally, organizations including TAMBA and Sierra-at-Tahoe’s Educational Fund, will be in attendance to raise funds for those affected by the fire.

The event was initially to take part with the city of South Lake Tahoe and the first responders who worked on the Caldor Fire, but due to increased fire activity, many of the first responders are headed back to the perimeter to continue protecting the communities and forest.

The city’s “Welcome Back Tahoe, Honoring Our Heroes” event will be rescheduled to a later date, but the other organizations will still be in attendance raising donations.

The South Lake Tahoe community has been finding ways to come together ever since repopulating the city last week. Many events have taken place in response.

Provided/Nicole Marsel

“We will reassess as conditions improve and will provide an update as soon as the event is rescheduled,” said city officials in a press release on Wednesday evening. “We look forward to gathering as a community to give back to those impacted by the Caldor Fire devastation throughout El Dorado County and to give thanks to our heroes.”

One local brewery that’ll be in attendance is South Lake Brewing Company. Marketing Manager Jenna Brown said the brewing company is excited to be a part of the long-awaited event. Brown said the event being postponed only allowed them more time to plan ahead for the community.

“You know, it ended up working out fine,” said Brown. “It was definitely a bummer of course, but now I think it works much better… that we can all get together and make it more community focused.”

South Lake Brewing Company’s booth will feature a variety of fan-favorite taps, including the Marlette Sunrise Blood Orange Blond, Fog Nozzle Hazy IPA, and the new Agua Fresca inspired ale called Agave Bae.

After Brewfest, the brewing company will be holding the official afterparty at their bar located at 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

An official cornhole tournament will be held starting at 6 p.m., and sign ups are on SLBC website at http://www.southlakebeer.com . The winner will get one free night at the Coachman Hotel.

Local band Taking Root will be performing, with a pizza vendor on site and $1 draft pours for anyone who attended Brewfest and has a wristband from the event.

For more information about Brewfest, and the official afterparty, visit tahoebrewfest.com .

Miranda Jacobson is a staff writer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun