4th Wild & Scenic Film Festival comes to Truckee

Mountain Area Preservation will celebrate Earth Day at the Downtown Community Arts Center in Truckee for the fourth annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival, featuring award-winning films focused on adventure, activism, and conservation.

Doors open 5 p.m. Friday, April 19, with films starting at 6 p.m. General admission is $20, though other ticket options are available, including Mountain Pass and VIP tickets. The Truckee Community Arts Center is located at 10046 Church St. in Truckee. Email Lynn Baumgartner at lynn@mapf.org for information.

In addition to films, the evening includes food, libations and a raffle. Also from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, a free Wild & Scenic Art Walk will be hosted in downtown Truckee. Participating locations will have beer or wine and showcase art with environmental themes.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival was started by environmental advocacy group South Yuba River Citizens League in 2003. The festival's namesake is in celebration of SYRCL's landmark victory to receive "Wild & Scenic" status for 39 miles of the South Yuba River in 1999. The festival is now in its 17th year and goes on tour all around the world by partnering with like-minded environmental organizations such as Mountain Area Preservation. Visit WildAndScenicFilmFestival.org for information.