5.2-magnitude earthquake at Lake Almanor felt at Truckee-Tahoe

The United States Geological Survey shake map.

Provided/USGS

TRUCKEE, Calif. — An earthquake Thursday near Lake Almanor in northern California was reportedly felt at Truckee-Tahoe and beyond.

A magnitude-5.2 quake was recorded in Canyondam in Plumas County, about 6 miles east of Almanor, with 1,090 people reporting feeling the shake to the United States Geological Survey website from the California/Oregon border to south of Lake Tahoe and near the East Bay and west to Fallon, Nevada.

The quake was measured at a depth of 3.79 miles.

Plumas Pines Resort posted a video on Facebook of the initial shake and also posted photos of the aftermath where bottles and plates were knocked off shelves and shattered on the floor. The resort said it will be forced to close for a couple of days.

