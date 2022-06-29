$50,000 campaign launched for Meeks Ridge Trail

TAMBA personnel on the Meeks Ridge Trail.

Provided/TAMBA

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Tahoe Fund and the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association on Tuesday announced a $50,000 matching campaign to build the Meeks Ridge Trail. This new 4.5 mile multi-use trail will provide a brand-new 10-plus mile loop option for hikers and mountain bikers on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore.

“Right now, people on the West Shore have to drive to trailheads to get in a longer hike or bike ride,” said Verdi DiSesa, vice chair of the Tahoe Fund Board. “This new trail will create access to a world-class loop with unbelievable views, all without requiring anyone to get in their cars. And now donations will be doubled to help make it happen.”

The new trail, which will begin just north of Meeks Bay Resort, starts near lake level and then climbs to the top of Meeks Ridge where it will connect with the Lost Lake Trail. From there, users will be able to pick up the General Creek Trail as part of the 10-12 mile loop. The loop will end by the California State Route 89 bike path that connects directly to Sugar Pine Point and Meeks Bay Campground.

While volunteers are working diligently to clear and build the lower half of the trail, a paid crew will be key to completing the final 2-3 miles at higher elevations. The upper section is more rugged and requires a professional team to tackle the difficult terrain. The funds raised through the Tahoe Fund’s $50,000 matching campaign will help cover the cost of the paid crew, allowing them to be camped in the higher elevations for eight days at a time to work on the trail more efficiently.

“Our team is excited to bring this dynamic new option to the West Shore,” said Patrick Parsel, trails director at TAMBA. “The funds raised through the Tahoe Fund matching campaign will make it possible for us to get this work done and create an incredible new trail outside of Desolation Wilderness for hikers and bikers to enjoy.”

With panoramic views of Meeks Bay, Meeks Meadow and Desolation Wilderness, naming rights at four vista points along the trail are available for a $10,000 donation each. The vista points, identified on this map , will feature a bench and custom plaque with the name of the donor.

To contribute to the matching campaign or secure a vista point, visit http://www.tahoefund.org/projects/active-projects/meeks-ridge-trail/ or email info@tahoefund.org .