$50k in special event funds available through North Tahoe association

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The application cycle for the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association’s 2023 Special Event Partnership Funding program is open.

Facilitated on an annual basis, the NLTRA directs $50,000 in sponsorship funds toward locally produced special events that support the North Lake Tahoe business community. Interested event producers and organizations are invited to apply for funding, which must be used to market and promote their events. The application and additional information is available at NLTRA.org .

“Local events bring the character and spirit of our communities to life for both residents and visitors, and contribute to the success of our vibrant business community,” said Kimberly Brown, NLTRA director of business and community relations. “By offering this kind of financial support, our goal is to help raise awareness and grow participation in local events so they become part of the legacy and tradition of our region.”

Applications are being accepted for events in the 2023 calendar year and need to be submitted no later than Friday, Oct. 28, to Anna Atwood at anna@gotahoenorth.com or dropped off in person at the NLTRA offices.

Following the application and evaluation process, a number of events will receive funds through the program. Funding will be awarded in early December after recommendations have been accepted by the NLTRA Board of Directors.