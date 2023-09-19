5th annual Mountainfilm on Tour returns to North Lake Tahoe

A still from "Reclaim You Water."

Provided/Alpenglow Sports

TAHOE CITY, Calif.— Alpenglow Sports is excited to announce the return of Mountainfilm on Tour to north Lake Tahoe on Friday and Saturday, November 10-11th, 2023 as an exciting and unprecedented two-nights of inspirational, social, cultural, environmental and adventure film programming.

This event is made possible by Peak Design.

Each year, the staff at Alpenglow Spots curates a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed, and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colorado. Mountainfilm on Tour takes some of the best films from the festival on the road to share the sentiment of changing the world through visual storytelling with the rest of America.

The showcased films explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

The two-night Mountainfilm on Tour event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Friday, November 11, at Alpenglow Sports in Tahoe City.

The intimate, in-store experience is limited to 60 attendees and will showcase an inspiring program with a focus on nonfiction stories about the environmental, cultural, climbing, political and social justice issues facing the world today. These films will showcase how life is not only endless powder and picturesque peaks.

The goal of the first night of Mountainfilm on Tour aims to highlight very real cultural, social and environmental issues from a diverse set of perspectives and backgrounds. The intimate and emotionally moving evening intends to build a stronger community by inspiring discussion and fostering unity.

At the conclusion of Friday’s programming, Alpenglow will welcome Mr. Chuck Dickerson from the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles.

The inspiration for one of the evening features, The Orchestra that Chuck Built, Mr. Dickerson will be joined by a string quartet of ICYOLA students for a live performance that is not to be missed.

Food from MOGROG Rotisserie will be provided with a $25 ticket purchase, doors open at 5:30 p.m. and films begin at 7 p.m. The event is family friendly and all members of the family are encouraged to attend.

Mountainfilm on Tour North Lake Tahoe continues on Saturday, November 11th at Palisades Tahoe’s Olympic Village Events Center in Olympic Valley. This energetic night of adventure films will highlight the indomitable human spirit and a curated selection, chosen specifically for the North Lake Tahoe adventure audience. In addition to the event itself, representatives from popular adventure, ski, and climbing brands will be in attendance for a festival-type atmosphere and a great giveaway will benefit Tahoe Cross Country Ski Education Association.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy an evening of fun, games, and dinner before the show. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be available for purchase, courtesy of MOGROG Rotisserie.

“Mountainfilm on Tour has been a special offering in our lineup of community events each winter,” according to Alpenglow owner Brendan Madigan. “We make the pilgrimage to the event in Telluride each May and fully buy into Mountainfilm’s mission to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. The event mirrors the mission of Alpenglow’s community-centric business model and we are thrilled to bring such a special night of inspiring films back to north Lake Tahoe.”

Tahoe Cross Country Ski Education Association is the non-profit partner of Mountainfilm on Tour North Lake Tahoe. Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour are required for entry, and are available for presale on Alpenglow’s website.

Tickets are $25 for Friday (and includes dinner) and $20 Saturday ($10 for children 12 and under). A combo ticket for both nights is also available online. Tickets will be available on the evening of the event and do not increase in price but are non-refundable.

To purchase tickets, visit http://www.alpenglowsports.com/mountain-film-on-tour .