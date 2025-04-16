5th annual Truckee Reggae Fest on sale now

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Late-Nite Productions and One Vision Entertainment are holding the 5th Annual Truckee Reggae Fest taking place Saturday June 21, 2025 at the Truckee Regional Park Outdoor Amphitheater. Artists include Barrington Levy, Paro Banton, Mystic Roots and Triple Tree. Plus Dubfyah, Stay Positive Sound and Dubfyah.

This World Music and Jamaican Reggae Music Festival stays true to the roots of authentic Jamaican Roots Music featuring some of the biggest legends from around the world in a spectacular outdoor setting on the Truckee River.

Barrington Levy Provided

They also will host many styles of Local Merchandise Vendors, a Food Court, Beer Garden hosted by (and to benefit) the Truckee Tahoe Humaine Society as well as Live Art and more.

Tickets starting at $49 plus tax/fee’s can be purchased online at Ticketweb.com .

Other Local Outlets (Minimal or No Fee)