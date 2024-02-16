5th District Supervisor candidate Rick Chowdry believes government should follow business principles

Rick Chowdry is a candidate for 5th District Supervisor.



PLACER COUNTY, Calif. – Rick Chowdry is a striaght-talking candidate for District 5 supervisor. Chowdry’s motto is hard working, problem solver and an optimist.

Chowdry is running for office “because I got tired of complaining about the polarized gridlock that is prevalent in politics and decided to put myself out there in an attempt to make change.”

According to http://www.RickChowdry.com , Chowdry asks for your vote if you believe that government should run with the same principles that apply to business.

“The very basics of business boil down to fiscal responsibility, taking care of your employees, making sure the end product is quality, making sure that the client gets value for their money, and making decisions that are focused on advancing the best outcomes for the organization (in this case, the citizens of Placer County),” according to Chowdry’s website.

I believe the human condition can be improved through hard work, understanding, and a mutual baseline respect for each other – traits sorely missing in the current political discourse, I want to offer that mindset and experience to the Placer County Board of Supervisors. Rick Chowdry 5th District Supervisor Candidate

“If you believe that these values should translate directly to government then I am absolutely qualified and I have a 29 year track record that speaks clearly about those qualifications.”

In 1995, Chowdry started Intech Mechanical Company LLC from his garage with hand tools and one job. Intech Mechanical now has 200 employees and about $55,000,000 in revenue.

“We are known in the industry for our culture and our approach to business, which is based on the principle of ‘treating others the way you want to be treated,’ ” Chowdry’s campaign material states.

Intech was recently awarded a first runner up for the Best Place to Work by the Sacramento Business Journal in the large business category.

Chowdry is 59-years-old and lives in Auburn with his wife, Rachel.

Chowdry earned the endorsement of the Plumbers & Pipefitters 447, Sheet Metal Workers 104 and Sac Sierra Building and Construction Trades Council.

Chowdry encourages other organizations and community leaders to add their names to his supporters list.

The link can be accessed here at https://www.rickchowdry.com/contact/

Chowdry said the other candidates have extensive experience in government and are solid people with good ideas.

“If you are looking for politics as usual, then I am not for you,” Chowdry said on his website. “However, if you are looking for real common sense change, then you should vote for me. I only care about doing the job, not keeping the job!”

Chowdry’s candidate profile filed with the Registrar of Voters Office said many of our elected officials can’t see past their next election. “I want to plan for our next generation.”

“Placer County is blessed – our quality of life, natural beauty, and world-class tourism destinations are second to none.” Chowdry stated in his candidate profile. “But that doesn’t mean we can’t do better, work smarter, and think more strategically for the long-term health and well-being of all Placer County residents. Actions not words.”

If elected, Chowdry said he will not take a salary. Chowdry would like Placer County to allocate his salary toward reducing homelessness.

“At this point in my life, I want to give back to the community by bringing my collective life experiences as an employee, employer, businessman, volunteer, grandfather, father, son and husband as a member of the Placer County Board of Supervisors,” Chowdry said on his website. “And if elected, as my first act of public service, I will refuse any salary or benefits from Placer County.”

Chowdry’s charitable work started when he was in his 20s.

“I believe the human condition can be improved through hard work, understanding, and a mutual baseline respect for each other – traits sorely missing in the current political discourse,” Chowdry said. “I want to offer that mindset and experience to the Placer County Board of Supervisors.”

Chowdry’s resume shows he has done this for years.

For 15 years, Chowdry was a youth leader in his church. He led Mexico mission trips, weekly teaching tasks and counseling sessions.

In 2007, Chowdry started going to Uganda to work in an orphanage that housed about 1,000 people.

Over the next seven years, Chowdry made 10 trips to Uganda to build water treatment systems and install solar lighting for the orphans’ homes.

Currently, Chowdry is a contract employee of Samaritan’s Purse. It is a disaster relief organization that helps with catastrophes around the world.

In 2021, Chowdry was in Haiti after the earthquake.

In 2022, Chowdry was in Ukraine supporting field hospitals and handling water treatment in areas affected by the war.

Chowdry is a Placer County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA). These advocates are officers of the court. They help children up to 18 years old who are in the legal system because of abuse, neglect, or crime.

“Our job is to advocate for them and their best interests,” Chowdry said in campaign material. “We work very closely with their social workers and counselors.”

“One of the things I have learned through all of these experiences is that ‘unbridled benevolence’ is rarely the solution to acute need,” Chowdry said on his website. “The solutions are much more long term and take a long term commitment.”

Chowdry is accepting donations. That link can be accessed at https://www.efundraisingconnections.com/c/RichardChowdry/ .

Chowdry can also be contacted at (916) 797-4900 or https://www.rickchowdry.com/contact/ .

Rick Chowdry lives in Auburn with his wife, Rachel.