6 community leaders elected to North Tahoe Community Alliance Board seats

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The North Tahoe Community Alliance (NTCA) members elected six local leaders to its board of directors.

The leaders are from the North Tahoe Business Association, Homewood Mountain Resort, Everline Resort and Spa, the Tahoe City Marina, the Tahoe City Lodge, and the Placer County Board of Supervisors.

Each will serve a 3-year term.

The board recommends how to leverage the Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) and Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) funds generated in the community.

TOT is paid by overnight visitors who stay in hotels or short-term rentals.

TBID funds come from day and overnight visitor purchases at activity providers, restaurants, and retailers.

“I’m pleased to welcome new and returning members to the NTCA board of directors, and look forward to collaborating with all of them to leverage the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program in support of initiatives that benefit our residents, businesses, and visitors,” said NTCA president and CEO Tony Karwowski. “These volunteer board members bring extensive experience, expertise, and passion for North Lake Tahoe that will help us to address our community’s challenges and opportunities.”

The board guides the organization in its responsibilities under the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District (NLT-TBID). It focuses on destination stewardship and management, responsible tourism development, housing and transportation, and other stewardship initiatives.

NTCA fosters economic health, community vitality, and environmental sustainability, which benefits residents, businesses, and visitors.

As specified in the NTCA bylaws, the board has six seats nominated by organizations and elected by members, and 10 designated seats also elected by members.

The members who assumed their board positions this month include:

North Tahoe Business Association (organization designated seat): Kevin Drake

Homewood Mountain Resort (organization designated seat): Harry Hirsch

Everline Resort and Spa (organization designated seat): Nicole Gorman

Placer County Board of Supervisors (organization designated seat): Sue Rae Irelan

At-Large Activity, Business Sector: Jim Phelan, Tahoe City Marina

At-Large No. 1: Samir Tuma, Tahoe City Lodge

The full board elected its new executive committee. Sue Rae Irelan is the Board Chair. Jill Schott will serve as Vice Chair. Ray Villaman is the Board Secretary. DJ Ewan will serve as Treasurer. Samir Tuma is the executive committee’s past chair.

The NTCA board includes:

North Shore Lodging / Property Management seat: Jill Schott, Tahoe Moon Properties

Northstar California seat: Amy Ohran

Northstar Business Association, Doug Burnett

Olympic Valley Business Association seat: Dan Tester, Granite Peak Management

Palisades Tahoe seat: Mike DeGroff

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe: Colin Perry

West Shore Lodging/Property Management seat: DJ Ewan, Granlibakken

At-large Food and Beverage seat: Ray Villaman, Tahoe Restaurant Group

At-large seat #2: Dave Wilderotter, Tahoe Dave’s Skis and Boards

Placer County (non-voting advisory member): Stephanie Holloway

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (non-voting advisory member): Devin Middlebrook

As outlined in the TBID Management District Plan , the board reflects the diverse North Lake Tahoe business community from all sectors and geographic regions. Its meetings are public, and the NTCA is committed to fiscal transparency, incorporating public input and participation in decision-making.

For more information, go to http://www.northtahoecommunityalliance.com