6 community leaders elected to North Tahoe Community Alliance Board seats
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The North Tahoe Community Alliance (NTCA) members elected six local leaders to its board of directors.
The leaders are from the North Tahoe Business Association, Homewood Mountain Resort, Everline Resort and Spa, the Tahoe City Marina, the Tahoe City Lodge, and the Placer County Board of Supervisors.
Each will serve a 3-year term.
The board recommends how to leverage the Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) and Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) funds generated in the community.
TOT is paid by overnight visitors who stay in hotels or short-term rentals.
TBID funds come from day and overnight visitor purchases at activity providers, restaurants, and retailers.
“I’m pleased to welcome new and returning members to the NTCA board of directors, and look forward to collaborating with all of them to leverage the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program in support of initiatives that benefit our residents, businesses, and visitors,” said NTCA president and CEO Tony Karwowski. “These volunteer board members bring extensive experience, expertise, and passion for North Lake Tahoe that will help us to address our community’s challenges and opportunities.”
The board guides the organization in its responsibilities under the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District (NLT-TBID). It focuses on destination stewardship and management, responsible tourism development, housing and transportation, and other stewardship initiatives.
NTCA fosters economic health, community vitality, and environmental sustainability, which benefits residents, businesses, and visitors.
As specified in the NTCA bylaws, the board has six seats nominated by organizations and elected by members, and 10 designated seats also elected by members.
The members who assumed their board positions this month include:
- North Tahoe Business Association (organization designated seat): Kevin Drake
- Homewood Mountain Resort (organization designated seat): Harry Hirsch
- Everline Resort and Spa (organization designated seat): Nicole Gorman
- Placer County Board of Supervisors (organization designated seat): Sue Rae Irelan
- At-Large Activity, Business Sector: Jim Phelan, Tahoe City Marina
- At-Large No. 1: Samir Tuma, Tahoe City Lodge
The full board elected its new executive committee. Sue Rae Irelan is the Board Chair. Jill Schott will serve as Vice Chair. Ray Villaman is the Board Secretary. DJ Ewan will serve as Treasurer. Samir Tuma is the executive committee’s past chair.
The NTCA board includes:
- North Shore Lodging / Property Management seat: Jill Schott, Tahoe Moon Properties
- Northstar California seat: Amy Ohran
- Northstar Business Association, Doug Burnett
- Olympic Valley Business Association seat: Dan Tester, Granite Peak Management
- Palisades Tahoe seat: Mike DeGroff
- The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe: Colin Perry
- West Shore Lodging/Property Management seat: DJ Ewan, Granlibakken
- At-large Food and Beverage seat: Ray Villaman, Tahoe Restaurant Group
- At-large seat #2: Dave Wilderotter, Tahoe Dave’s Skis and Boards
- Placer County (non-voting advisory member): Stephanie Holloway
- Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (non-voting advisory member): Devin Middlebrook
As outlined in the TBID Management District Plan, the board reflects the diverse North Lake Tahoe business community from all sectors and geographic regions. Its meetings are public, and the NTCA is committed to fiscal transparency, incorporating public input and participation in decision-making.
For more information, go to http://www.northtahoecommunityalliance.com
