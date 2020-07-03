60th Anniversary: John and Jean Sproehnle | SierraSun.com
YOUR AD HERE »

60th Anniversary: John and Jean Sproehnle

News News |

John and Jean Sproehnle are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary July 3. They fell in love and were married at Carmel by the Sea soon after meeting at the 1960 Winter Olympics. 
The couple met at the 1960 Olympics in Squaw Valley. She worked at the Squaw Valley Inn. This is her standing next to a pair of Head skis with cable bindings.
Unknown
John and Jean Sproehnle with children Rob, Christine and Lisa.
Unknown-2
The Sproehnle family lived in a tall house with epic views, surrounded by giant Jeffry pines, just below a rockslide. Mom grew tomatoes every summer on the porch and the family always had dogs, cats, bears, and kids boarding. 
Unknown-4
At the time, there were only a handful of restaurants at Tahoe, so John and Jean Sproehnle decided to open the Hearthstone Steak, Spirits & Rib House.
They served the Hearthstone’s Famous Spareribs, giant steaks for $9.95, and foil-wrapped “bakers.” A huge plate from the salad bar was only $2.50. The baseball teams were the Truckin’ Tomatoes and the Hearthstone Heavies.
Unknown-3
The whole family in the Meadow, four grown grandchildren included.
Unknown-5
 

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more