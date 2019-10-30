VIDEO: 70th Warren Miller ski film screens Friday, Saturday by Resort at Squaw Creek

Matt Harvey makes his own way down the hill in Austria, one of many breaktaking runs captured in "Timeless," the 70th feature-length ski film produced by Warren Miller Entertainment. The film screens Friday and Saturday at the Resort at Squaw Creek.

Courtesy photo/Tom Day

Year after year, skiers and snowboarders of all ages look forward to the coming of winter, and for many that =also means the latest Warren Miller ski film.

On Friday and Saturday, the Resort at Squaw Creek will host the North Lake Tahoe premiere of “Timeless,” the 70th full-length feature film produced by Warren Miller Entertainment.

Though much has changed around the world since Miller started making ski films in 1949, the Timeless film “emulates the enduring spirit of winter and gives a nod to the past seven decades of ski cinematography while looking to the future.”

“It’s incredible, looking at the fact that this is number 70,” narrator Jonny Moseley says in a news release. “Every year I still get that same feeling when I was a kid watching ski movies. I enjoy watching them now more than ever, and that is what Timeless celebrates.”

The film’s screening, sponsored by Tahoe Dave’s Skis & Boards, is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at Tahoe Dave’s in Truckee and Tahoe City, or online at WarrenMillerMovie.com.