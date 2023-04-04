 7th annual WinterWonderGrass music festival entertains (Gallery) | SierraSun.com
7th annual WinterWonderGrass music festival entertains (Gallery)

Pride Weekend colors light up the stage during the nighttime line up.
Provided/Priya Hutner

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The 7th annual WinterWonderGrass multi-day bluegrass and roots music festival entertained guests from March 31 to April 2 at Palisades Tahoe.

Ben Morrison of Brothers Comatose, a five-piece string band with raucous West Coast renderings of traditional bluegrass, country and rock ‘n’ roll music.
Hannah Pence/Sierra Sun
Bluegrass music lovers dressed up in cozy costumes to enjoy the epic live music of WinterWonderGrass 2023 at Palisades Tahoe.
Hannah Pence/Sierra Sun
Neal Francis sings while playing keyboard on stage for the band’s first appearance at Tahoe’s WinterWonderGrass.
Hannah Pence/Sierra Sun
The Neal Francis drummer keeps on jamming through a set.
Provided/Spencer Thomas/Enzo Photography
Grammy Award-nominated artist, performer, and songwriter Marcus King.
Provided/Spencer Thomas/Enzo Photography
Crowds delight in the return of AJ Lee and Blue Summit to WinterWonderGrass 2023.
Hannah Pence/Sierra Sun
Sunshine peeking through during Saturday’s music festival sets at Palisades Ski Resort.
Hannah Pence/Sierra Sun
Violinist plays on one of the indoor stages during Winter Wondergrass.
Hannah Pence/Sierra Sun
Scotty Stoughton plays the drums at this year’s festival.
Provided/Ben Fimlaid
Bubbles from the kid zone tent float wistfully through the air along with the music of AJ Lee and Blue Summit.
Hannah Pence/Sierra Sun
Travel blogger Sydney Kendrick raises a glass with a happy “cheers” just before Sicard Hollow comes on stage.
Hannah Pence/Sierra Sun

