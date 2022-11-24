8th Annual Tahoe Film Fest comes to Basin

The Tahoe Film Fest still has all-access passes and tickets available online at tahoefilmfest.com.

Provided by Tahoe Film Fest

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Tahoe Film Fest is returning to the north shore Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 1-4 to bring a variety of films to guests, with proceeds going to the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center.

“Women Talking” will be screening at Incline Village Cinema and will kick off the film fest in Incline at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.

While many of the films shown are environmental films, the festival also celebrates a section of important American Independent Films, new films from Latin America and award winning music documentaries.

Notably, this year there will be three special screenings that will offer intimate looks at select films.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Skating Rink located in the North Star Village, “Free Rider: The Jake Burton Story” will be screening for free.

The intimate and revealing documentary features interviews with Burton’s family, friends, and fellow snowboarders, including action sports icons Shaun White, Kelly Clark, and Mark McMorris. Burton, who is credited with creating snowboards, passed away in 2019, and the movie pays homage to his beloved and loyal “riders”, the audience he faithfully addressed every for decades on the first page of his snowboard company’s catalogs.

The film is narrated in art by acclaimed actor Woody Harrelson, who was a close friend of Burton.

National Geographic Documentary Films has partnered with Tahoe Film Fest since their beginning and this year they will present Fire of Love, The Terrority, Retrograde and the Flagmakers. Several other notable films in this category include Wildcat, All the Breathes, Path of the Panther, and Dark Hobby.

At 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, the film “Subject” will be showing at the Crystal Bay Club Casino Crown Room. Directed by Incline Village’s Jennifer Tiexiera, this film premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, and unpacks the ethics and responsibility inherent in documentary filmmaking through putting some of the most successful documentaries of the past three years under a microscope.

Throughout the film, Tiexiera is able to reveal the impact of documentaries commercial success on the lives of onscreen participants.

Teixiera will be participating in a Q&A following the film with some of the film’s participants following the showing on Sunday.



“Free Puppies!” will be showing in the Crown Room at the Crystal Bay Club Casino at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, and the screening will benefit the Incline Village Pet Network Humane Society.

When Hurricane Katrina left more than 250,000 pets stranded, the infrastructure of modern pet transport for a nationwide dog rescue effort was born. This film reveals the challenges that contribute to the rescue of dog crisis from step one.

Tickets purchased to this screening will come with complimentary food and beverages that will be served for the show.

General admission to the event is $35, and all proceeds will benefit Pet Network Humane Society. Tickets can be purchased at petnetwork.org/filmfest .

Tahoe Film Fest was also chosen as one of only three film festivals to screen Steven Spielberg’s new film The Fabelmans, the other two being AFI Film Fest in Los Angeles and Toronto Film Festival in Canada where it won the People’s Choice Award.

“The Fabelmans”will be showing at Incline Village Cinema at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Tickets are still available.

Women Talking and She Said are two hugely important films that have gained global attention this year in most of the major film festivals.

Several American Independent films will be showing, inlcuding Kaepernick & America, Only in Theaters, God’s Country, Pretty Problems and Amy Redford’s new film What Comes Around.

Ticket prices to films may vary, and can be found at tahoefilmfest.com/tickets . All-access passes are available for $75 for access to all films throughout the festival for one person, and the Green Pass is available for $125, and includes access to special events with access to films. To learn more visit tahoefilmfest.com .