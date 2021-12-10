A giving community is a thriving community: Nonprofits asking for support through Give Back Tahoe

Give Back Tahoe, the end-of-year giving campaign hosted by the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, returns for the eighth year with 60 organizations participating. Since 2014, Give Back Tahoe has raised more than $2.5 million in unrestricted funds for nonprofits serving the Tahoe Truckee area.

This year, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation has raised $50,000 in Challenge Grants to distribute to the organizations that are participating through the Give Back Tahoe website. Donors can help local nonprofits compete for Challenge Grants by making a donation through givebacktahoe.org until Dec. 14. Organizations will be competing in categories based on their size and the top three nonprofits from each category who receive donations from the greatest number of donors will be awarded a Challenge Grant. Prizes will be awarded for Giving Tuesday and again at the end of the campaign for those who did not win a Giving Tuesday Challenge Grant.

“It is so uplifting to see our community come together to support and grow this campaign each year,” said Kate Frankfurt, Chief Philanthropy Officer of Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation “Between COVID-19 and this recent fire season, our region has faced difficult times, but it is time to welcome a new season of hope, renewal and gratitude. Collective support can grow the good work of our mission-based nonprofits who make our region a better place to live. We appreciate any contribution you can make to support this campaign.”

If you don’t already have a favorite nonprofit, the Give Back Tahoe website can serve as a guide to help you learn about the nonprofits whose work supports a cause that you believe in. If you are unsure where to direct your gift, a contribution to Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation’s General Fund will ensure your donation is directed to the areas of greatest need.

Hear from other community members who have supported this campaign by viewing the video below and visit givebacktahoe.org to donate.





Source: Give Back Tahoe