A heartfelt thank you from Truckee Community Cares (Opinion)
Truckee Community Cares (TCC) would like to thank the Truckee community for supporting our 2024 program. Our nonprofit provides grocery gift cards, toys and coats to Truckee locals who need assistance during the December holiday season. Each year, TCC partners with Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (Toy Drive) and Tahoe Church (Coat Drive). Our mission is truly a grassroots campaign, powered by the collective efforts of the community.
This year, we served 68 more families than last year, bringing our total to 285—the most we’ve ever served in our 30-year history. Additionally, we supported 65 seniors through Sierra Senior Services, the STEPP program (Sierra Teen Education Parenting Program), and North Tahoe-Truckee Homeless Services.
This program comes to life thanks to the generous support of countless individuals, local businesses and grants from 20 community organizations. We deeply appreciate every contributor, with special recognition for our major partners and grantors:
Partners
- Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner
- Tahoe Church
Major Grantors
- Martis Camp Foundation
- Lahontan Community Foundation
- Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation
- Northstar Resort/Vail Epic Promise
- Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation
- Town of Truckee
- Truckee Chamber of Commerce
- Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner
- Save Mart
- Raley’s O-N-E Market
- Safeway Foundation
- Mi Pueblito Market
- Palisades Tahoe
- Truckee Optimist Club
- Rotary Club of Truckee
- The Rotary Foundation
- Tahoe Mountain Resort Foundation
- Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors Foundation
- Sierra Mountain Mortgage
- Tahoe Forest Hospital District
- Truckee Tahoe Lumber Co.
- Mountain Home Center
- Grocery Outlet
- Independent Order of Oddfellows Donner Lodge
- Truckee Sunrise Rotary
Supporters
- East River Public Relations and Marketing
- Tahoe Truckee Unified School District
- Truckee Donner Parks and Recreation District
- Mr. D’s Coat Drive
- North Tahoe Truckee Homeless Services
- Sierra Senior Services
- Sierra Community House
- Coffee Bar
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.