A heartfelt thank you from Truckee Community Cares (Opinion)

Truckee Community Cares (TCC) would like to thank the Truckee community for supporting our 2024 program. Our nonprofit provides grocery gift cards, toys and coats to Truckee locals who need assistance during the December holiday season. Each year, TCC partners with Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (Toy Drive) and Tahoe Church (Coat Drive). Our mission is truly a grassroots campaign, powered by the collective efforts of the community.

This year, we served 68 more families than last year, bringing our total to 285—the most we’ve ever served in our 30-year history. Additionally, we supported 65 seniors through Sierra Senior Services, the STEPP program (Sierra Teen Education Parenting Program), and North Tahoe-Truckee Homeless Services.

This program comes to life thanks to the generous support of countless individuals, local businesses and grants from 20 community organizations. We deeply appreciate every contributor, with special recognition for our major partners and grantors:

Partners

Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner

Tahoe Church

Major Grantors

Martis Camp Foundation

Lahontan Community Foundation

Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation

Northstar Resort/Vail Epic Promise

Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation

Town of Truckee

Truckee Chamber of Commerce

Save Mart

Raley’s O-N-E Market

Safeway Foundation

Mi Pueblito Market

Palisades Tahoe

Truckee Optimist Club

Rotary Club of Truckee

The Rotary Foundation

Tahoe Mountain Resort Foundation

Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors Foundation

Sierra Mountain Mortgage

Tahoe Forest Hospital District

Truckee Tahoe Lumber Co.

Mountain Home Center

Grocery Outlet

Independent Order of Oddfellows Donner Lodge

Truckee Sunrise Rotary

Supporters