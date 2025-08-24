A Liar’s Cruise returns for its 11th year

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Sierra State Parks Foundation invites guests to celebrate the changing seasons aboard its 11th Annual Autumn Fundraising Cruise—an unforgettable evening on the crystal clear waters of Lake Tahoe, complete with fine wine, delicious food, captivating storytelling, and a spirited live auction. This annual tradition will take place on Saturday, October 4, with boarding beginning at 3:30 pm and departure promptly at 4:00 pm. The cruise will return to the docks at approximately 6:00 pm. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Tickets are $75.

Each year, this special cruise brings together supporters of California’s Tahoe-Donner State Parks for a memorable blend of entertainment and purpose. Guests will enjoy spellbinding stories (some true, others delightfully dubious…you decide!), unlimited fine wine by Highway 12 Winery, hearty hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and a lively auction offering treasures and exclusive experiences.

“A Liar’s Cruise is a magical and joyful getaway on one of the most beautiful lakes in the world!” exclaims Kiley Mac, Community Engagement Manager for the Sierra State Parks Foundation. A truly unique venue and view of the sunset on the water, A Liar’s Cruise has become Sierra State Parks Foundation’s signature fall fundraiser for the CA State Parks in the Lake Tahoe area. All proceeds go to restoration projects and educational programming to support the CA State Parks.

The Sierra State Parks Foundation believes the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area California State Parks are unique treasures worthy of our support. They fund projects and programming that connect people with our rich natural resources and cultural heritage. Because of our work and advocacy, our valuable State Parks will continue to be places of inspiration and education for generations to come. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.sierrastateparks.org/events .