A light in the dark: Golden Valley Tahoe Truckee Charter School hosts Lantern Walk Festival
Golden Valley Tahoe Truckee Charter School gathered in downtown Truckee to spread light to the community from lanterns each student made. The Lantern Walk Festival began with a founding school member, Bonnie River, sharing a story of kindness and light at this time of year when darkness prevails. Lanterns are referenced as “little houses” that protect a single light so that it shines into the darkness. Students walked through town with songs and lanterns.
Golden Valley School is a Waldorf-influenced school. Little Gems Preschool joined us in the festivities. Together, we are also engaging in a food and clothing drive to be donated to a local charity before the Thanksgiving holiday.
