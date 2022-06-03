‘A monumental task’: Incline Village General Improvement District updates recreation ordinance

The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees met in person last week. Sara Schmitz, Tim Callicrate and Matthew Dent were at the meeting while Trustees Kendra Wong and Michaela Tonking attended online.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District has taken steps to address overcrowding at its beaches and recreation abuses amid an uproar from local residents.

The Board of Trustees last week unanimously voted to adopt an updated version of an ordinance that establishes rates, rules and regulations for recreation privileges. Its hope is that the remodeled ordinance will alleviate the crowds that many feel have overrun private beaches in Incline Village.

The changes went into effect Wednesday. It’s the first time the ordinance has been updated in 24 years.

“I think we have achieved a fairly monumental task in the district,” said Board Chair Tim Callicrate after the ordinance was adopted. “Hopefully, we’ve been able to dissuade some fears that were brought up by many community members. I feel like it’s a fair and equitable document. Time will tell. And at the end of summer we can hash through any changes that have to be made.”

District General Manager Indra Winquest has spent the last 18 months reworking the ordinance, along with a special committee of community members.

“Over 24 years, a lot has changed in our community,” Winquest said. “We really focused on beach access, the ordinance itself and making sure IVGID was in compliance with the deed.

The district was granted property in 1968 through a deed that states, among other things, that the property will be a benefit to property owners and their tenants.

“I give the committee a lot of credit,” Winquest continued. “This wasn’t an easy process, it was contentious at times. We wanted to restrict access in a way that was fair and equitable. And I believe with the goals we set that we accomplished what we set out to do. We’re confident it will make the beach experience better for everyone.”

The updated ordinance includes, among other things, limiting groups to 15 people, unless authorized by district staff; no commercial boat launching; stronger sanctions for misconduct, which can include a two-year suspension; and a more detailed list of activities that constitute misconduct. Hotel occupants will be charged an occupant fee of $15.

“We had to eliminate the ability to have unlimited access, that’s really what started the issues,” Winquest said. “We have seen a lot of abuse with the daily beach pass, with people trying to sell them. There were different types of abusive behavior that needed to stop.”

