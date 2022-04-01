A new chapter for Tahoe Food Hub

Local nonprofit Tahoe Food Hub has announced founder Susie Sutphin is moving into a senior adviser role and resigning as executive director, a news release states.

Sutphin and the Tahoe Food Hub board have named Marissa Yakaitis and Peter Lehmkuhl as the new co-executive director team.

Sutphin founded Tahoe Food Hub in 2012 after a year-long independent study on local food systems. During the past 10 years, she has guided the organization in building a network of diverse, family farms throughout the Sierra Nevada to increase access to local food for North Lake Tahoe. As the organization has grown, she has developed the Farm to Market, Giving Box, Farmer Resiliency and Farm to School programs.

Together, Yakaitis and Lehmkuhl will lead the Tahoe Food Hub into its next chapter. Yakaitis joined Tahoe Food Hub in 2019 as the program director after moving to the area from Vermont where she ran a similar program. Lehmkuhl joined in March 2020 as the operations director after managing the Claire Tappaan Lodge for 15 years.

Tahoe Food Hub’s mission is to provide a food system that supports regenerative and sustainable farming practices by increasing access to local food for North Lake Tahoe. This year, Tahoe Food Hub plans on relaunching its Farm to School program with a geodesic greenhouse, otherwise known as growing dome, at Truckee River Regional Park. Details on the project will be announced soon, according to the organization.





“Sutphin and the entire organization want to thank the Tahoe community for making the dream of building a local food system for North Lake Tahoe possible,” said the organization in a release. “They are looking forward to the next 10 years and the impact that local, sustainably grown food can have on our climate, economy and community.”

Visit the Tahoe Food Hub website to learn more about programs and services that benefit the Truckee-Tahoe community at http://www.tahoefoodhub.org .