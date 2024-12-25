A new era in culinary excellence: The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe welcomes new leadership to food & beverage team

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe has added three highly skilled and esteemed hospitality leaders to its Food & Beverage team — Director of Restaurants Jose R. Rodriguez, Director of Food & Beverage Ahmed Havez and Executive Chef Christopher Bean.

“These new appointments bring a wealth of experience from renowned luxury hotels and resorts around the world,” said Colin Perry, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe. “In tandem with our recent multi-million-dollar renovation, their combined expertise guarantees that our guests will continue to enjoy exceptional culinary immersions & personalized service at our iconic mountain resort.”

Executive Chef Christopher Bean joins the team with over 13 years of experience with The Ritz-Carlton brand, most recently serving as Executive Sous Chef at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco. A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts and Johnson & Wales University, he has worked across various culinary roles, including stints in Michelin-starred dining rooms, banquets and fine dining establishments. As Executive Chef, Bean will oversee all culinary operations at the resort, bringing his refined skills and culinary creativity to new heights.

Chef Bean’s attention to quality and selective ingredients have been always strong part of his philosophy to create dishes and receipts that meets every palate expectation.

Director of Food & Beverage Ahmed Havez brings more than 17 years of international experience to his role, having worked with some of the world’s most prestigious hotels, including Four Seasons Hotels, Giorgio Armani Hotel Dubai and Burj Al Arab Dubai. His most recent assignment was Assistant Director of Food & Beverage at The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh, one of the largest Ritz-Carlton properties globally. Born in Alexandria, Egypt, Havez began his career in luxury hospitality in 2007, with a continuous focus on learning and exploring to create new concepts, develop new menus and drive strong service culture within his team. At The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, he will lead the Food & Beverages Division’s strategies and work with Chef Bean to deliver modern and trendy dining experiences.

Director of Restaurants Jose R. Rodriguez boasts more than 15 years of experience in the luxury hospitality sector, having most recently served as General Manager of COA Signature Restaurant at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. During his tenure, the restaurant earned Forbes 5-star recognition. Rodriguez’ career also includes roles with prestigious culinary brands, such as Nobu and Jean-Georges, where he held key management positions at NOBU Restaurant Los Cabos and SEARED by Jean-Georges at One & Only Palmilla. Born and raised in Mexico City, Jose holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Hotel Management from Les Roches, Switzerland.

