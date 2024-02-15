‘A Night in Milan’ fundraiser to support Truckee High School’s Safe and Sober Grad Night

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Mark your calendars for March 9, 2024, as the Community Arts Center at 10046 Church Street in Truckee transforms into an enchanting setting for “A Night in Milan.” This evening promises an opportunity for community members to come together in support of Truckee High School’s Safe and Sober Grad Night.

The event will feature Truckee High School seniors showcasing the latest fashions, provided by local Truckee retailers. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in an online silent auction, offering items such as a stay at a Park City condo and a Palisades Season Pass, among other exciting options. Guests can indulge in an Italian dinner, generously provided by Lahontan Community & Zano’s, with beer and wine available for purchase from Fifty Fifty Brewing and San Martin Winery.

Safe & Sober Graduation aims to create a celebratory atmosphere for graduating seniors while ensuring their safety by mitigating risks associated with alcohol, drugs, and vehicle accidents. Carolyn Gallagher, Co-Chair of the event, said, “We are calling on our community to rally behind this cause and help ensure a safe transition for these kids as they move beyond high school.”

The night remains a surprise for the graduates, who arrive unaware of the exciting plans awaiting them. A dedicated group of volunteers is diligently working to craft an unforgettable night for the seniors, Gallagher added.

The schedule kicks off with dinner at 6 p.m., followed by the fashion show, online silent auction (live for a week), and a chance for socializing with fellow supporters.

Sponsorship opportunities range from in-kind donations to the $1000 level, with additional tiered options in between. For sponsorship details, contact Beth Ham at skinorthstarcondo@yahoo.com or Kate Fanter Byus at katebyus@gmail.com . Checks are also accepted for sponsorship or donations and can be mailed to Truckee Boosters DBA Project Grad, P.O. Box 583, Truckee, CA 96160.