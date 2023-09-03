A Singletrack Mind to host 4 week mountain bike skills clinic

TRUCKEE, Calif. – A Singletack Mind, a local mountain bike organization, has partnered with Sierra College Community Education to host a four week mountain bike skills clinic in Truckee.

Each Tuesday, starting September 5, participants will be learn and improve on different skills with the help of certified coaches.

“Interactive skill drills clinic utilizing cones, natural features, portable features, ramps and your body and bike. Covering the key elements to improve your riding while building your confidence. Suited for all level of riders. Even the most experienced riders need to refine their skill set and unravel hindering riding habits,” A Singletrack Mind’s website states.

Each class is an hour and a half long, with each week focusing on a different skill:

Week One-Fundamentals (Balance/Gearing/ Body Bike Separation/Key movements, Braking)

Week Two -Cornering/Switchbacks

Week Three – Wheel lifts (front and rear)/ Bunny Hops/

Week Four – Putting it all together with the essential progressions of each skill

To learn more, visit https://asingletrackmind.com/event/sierra-college-community-ed-mtb-trail-techniques-truckee-2/?mc_cid=e8b41c89b6&mc_eid=b41cd633f0.

A Singletrack Mind is also offering a full-day women’s skill clinic on Saturday, September 8 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

“The clinic is progression based skill building. Meaning, that there are progressions for each skill. So that each level of rider can progress and challenge within their own ability. The day is broken down with skills drills transitioning to direct application of the skills out on the trail. Appropriate breaks provided. Small group size allows for personalized skill focus as well. Meeting the needs of each rider,” their website states.

Each rider will receive:

KatesRealFoodBars to fuel their ride during the session.

to fuel their ride during the session. Custom designed ASM neck/face gaiters for your comfort and protection

After clinic tips and techniques will be emailed out after your session to have as a resource!

To learn more, visit https://asingletrackmind.com/event/womens-core-fundamentals-mtb-skills-clinic-tahoe-truckee-5/?mc_cid=e8b41c89b6&mc_eid=b41cd633f0.