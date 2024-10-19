A strong foundation for our student’s futures: The importance of Measure AA

Dear Editor and the North Tahoe Truckee Community,

Our community is amazing!

On behalf of the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD), we’d like to express our sincere gratitude to our incredible community for their unwavering support of our students’ education. Your commitment is invaluable, whether in the classroom, at PTO and committee meetings, supporting students at home, or through financial contributions. The community’s dedication has significantly influenced our ability to provide TTUSD students with a high-quality learning experience.

One of our community’s most impactful contributions is Measure AA, which has been a cornerstone of our educational system since 1989. It’s more than just a tax; it’s a testament to our community’s shared values. This parcel tax of $148 annually provides essential funding for programs beyond basic state standards, ensuring our students receive a well-rounded education that prepares them both academically and emotionally for their futures.

Measure AA supports a variety of programs, including:

School Supplies: Ensuring all students have the necessary materials for their education.

Ensuring all students have the necessary materials for their education. Arts and Music: Funding for music programs, instruments, and art supplies.

Funding for music programs, instruments, and art supplies. Technology: Providing access to computers, iPads, and other technology resources.

Providing access to computers, iPads, and other technology resources. Counseling and Social-Emotional Resources: Supporting counseling programs and mental health initiatives.

Supporting counseling programs and mental health initiatives. Career Technical Education: Offering vocational training and college preparation programs.

Offering vocational training and college preparation programs. Extracurricular & Academic Enhancement: Enabling field trips, elective course supports, and AP classes.

Thanks to Measure AA, our students can develop their talents, explore their passions, and prepare for a successful future. These funds have a direct impact on all of our students.

For example, last year, Glenshire Elementary received over $670,000 directly from Measure AA funding for the 2023-2024 school year. This supported a full-time music teacher, physical education teacher, counselor, librarian, and part-time science and art teachers. It also enhanced extracurricular activities, music, art, physical education, technology, counseling, science, and the library.

North Tahoe High School received over $740,000 for the 2023-2024 school year, supporting full-time music, art, and librarian positions and partial funding for additional engineering, sports medicine, AP human geography, AP language, and AP literature teachers. The funds were also used for supplemental learning materials in music, physical education, science, library, CTE, and visual and performing arts.

We encourage our community members to learn more about Measure AA and how it benefits our students. Please attend our quarterly Measure AA Citizens Oversight Committee meetings to gain insights into the programs and initiatives this measure supports. The next one is taking place on October 22, 2204, from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at two locations: the TTUSD District Office, Conference Room A, and the North Tahoe School Library. All are welcome!

We are truly grateful for your continued support and commitment to our students’ education. Together, we make a real difference in future generations of students—thank you!

Warm Regards,

Kerstin Kramer

Superintendent Chief Learning Officer

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District