A Vision for the future: Workforce housing and the urgent need to move forward

Thank you for the opportunity to share my thoughts on the Palisades Tahoe Village Specific Plan. As a Truckee resident since 2012 and now the President and COO of Palisades Tahoe, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges and opportunities facing our community. This plan offers thoughtful solutions to some of our region’s most pressing needs, including workforce housing, infrastructure improvements, and the long-term sustainability of our economy.

Recently, the Palisades Tahoe Village Specific Plan received unanimous approval from the Placer County Board of Supervisors, following a strong recommendation by the Planning Commission. The meeting demonstrated the overwhelming community support for this plan, with many residents and leaders urging the Board to move forward. This vote reflects a shared understanding that our community faces real challenges and that the time for action is now.

Workforce housing is one of the most critical needs in our community, and the Village Specific Plan directly addresses it in meaningful ways. In the first phase of development, Palisades Tahoe will construct dedicated workforce housing for its employees—an immediate and significant step toward easing the housing crisis that affects not just our resort, but the entire region.

Solving the housing challenges facing our region requires a system-wide approach and multiple solutions. As one of the largest employers in our community, we recognize our role in addressing these challenges, but it’s important to note that the responsibility for solving the housing crisis extends beyond any one entity. Our commitment to workforce housing reflects this shared accountability, and the Village Specific Plan represents a significant step forward.

Beyond this, the plan includes substantial funding for regional and local workforce housing initiatives, ensuring that the benefits extend far beyond the resort itself. According to Placer County, the Village at Palisades Tahoe project is estimated to increase annual contributions to transit and housing from the current $10 million to $17.5 million—a remarkable 175% increase that will directly support much-needed solutions.

These commitments represent an investment not only in support of our employees but in the broader community. Affordable and accessible housing is essential for attracting and retaining workers who keep all of our businesses running and our community thriving. Without it, we risk losing the stability and vitality that these essential workers provide.

Unfortunately, Sierra Watch has already shared that there likely will be a legal challenge. These legal challenges have already delayed much-needed progress and now threaten to push solutions like workforce housing, regional transit funding, and environmental restoration even further into the future. Each lawsuit harms our community by denying timely access to the resources and improvements we desperately need.

The costs of these delays extend beyond housing. Our infrastructure continues to strain under the pressure of peak-season traffic. Local businesses struggle to find and keep employees. The region’s reliance on weekend drive markets exacerbates congestion and environmental impacts. Meanwhile, other mountain destinations are modernizing, investing in infrastructure, and providing year-round

experiences that draw visitors outside of traditional peak periods. Without action, North Lake Tahoe risks falling further behind.

The Palisades Tahoe Village Specific Plan is about addressing these challenges holistically. The plan modernizes the base area to align with the resort’s iconic, world-class reputation while prioritizing sustainability and community needs. It funds vital infrastructure improvements, reduces traffic by encouraging longer guest stays, and supports off-peak visitation to balance the flow of people and resources. It also dedicates significant resources to environmental restoration, including doubling the acreage zoned conservation preserve and restoring Washeshu Creek.

This isn’t just about development—it’s about building resilience. The plan is a thoughtful, balanced approach that preserves the heritage of these legendary mountains while ensuring that our community remains vibrant and sustainable for years to come.

The time to move forward is now. Palisades Tahoe is committed to being a partner in this process—not just for today, but for the long haul.

This isn’t the end of the conversation—it’s the beginning. With the Village Specific Plan, we can start addressing the challenges our community faces while honoring the legacy of these mountains. Together, we can build a future that works for everyone who lives, works, and visits here.

— Amy Ohran is the President & COO of Palisades Tahoe