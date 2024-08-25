AAA Northern California reveals top Labor Day travel trends

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. – This year’s record-breaking summer travel season is closing out with surging demand for Alaska cruises, European cities, and tourist attractions, according to AAA booking data.Port cities like Seattle, Anchorage, and Juneau saw cruise bookings rise by as much as 30% compared with 2023. All three cities rank among this year’s most popular domestic destinations for Labor Day along with other cities like San Francisco and Las Vegas.

Overall domestic travel over Labor Day weekend is up 9 percent compared to last year, while the cost to travel domestically is down 2 percent. Aside from Seattle, top Labor Day destinations within the U.S. include Orlando, New York, Boston, Las Vegas and Denver.

AAA booking data indicates a 4 percent drop for international travel this year. Vancouver tops the list of popular international destinations with European cities like Rome, London, and Paris also ranking high.

“For Labor Day travel, timing is everything,” said Brian Ng, Senior Vice President of Membership and Travel Marketing for AAA Northern California. “To make the most of the holiday, leave early, have a backup plan, and plan activities that allow you to savor the final moments of the season.”

AAA offers four tips for Labor Day travelers:

Travel off-peak If possible, depart before Friday, August 30 or after Monday, Sept. 2 to avoid the heaviest traffic and crowds. Consider traveling early in the morning or late evening to avoid congestion.

Use travel apps Leverage apps like AAA Mobile to find the cheapest gas or EV charging, request roadside assistance, discover AAA Member discounts, and more.

Pack smart If flying, stick to carry-on luggage to avoid potential baggage delays. For road trips, pack a cooler bag with snacks and drinks as well as an emergency car care kit.

Have a Plan B: Given the high volume of Labor Day travelers, have alternate routes or destinations in mind in case of unexpected closures or delays in getting to your intended destination.

*Labor Day Weekend

AAA looked at booking data for Thursday, August 29 through Monday, September 2, and compared those numbers with booking data for that same five-day period in 2023.