AAA: Pump prices rise slightly after Southern California refinery fire

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. – As autumn sets in, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has dropped to $3.11 from last week’s $3.15 average.

According to the Energy Information Administration, demand for gasoline has fallen to a four-month low, contributing to the continued decline in pump prices. With the third quarter of 2025 ending in higher gasoline inventories and the seasonal transition from summer-grade to winter-grade fuel, consumers are likely to see even lower prices at the pump in the coming weeks.

Northern California refineries are expected to help cover supply in Southern California following the Chevron refinery fire in El Segundo late last week. The average cost of regular gasoline in California rose two cents per gallon since last week to $4.66.

“Events that slow or stop gasoline production can prompt increased bidding for available gasoline supplies,” said Doug Johnson, spokesperson for AAA Mountain West Group. “Pipeline disruptions, planned or unplanned refinery maintenance or refinery shutdown may cause prices to increase especially the longer they remain offline. However, there is good news around the corner. California switches to the cheaper winter-grade fuel starting November 1.”

Fuel Prices Around the State:

San Francisco: $4.75

Oakland: $4.65

San Jose: $4.60

Sacramento: $4.61

Fresno: $4.59

Stockton: $4.52

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.51 million b/d last week to 8.91 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 220.7 million barrels to 219.1 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.8 million barrels per day.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 82 cents to settle at $62.55 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories increased by 3.7 million barrels from the previous week. At 420.3 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.

EV Charging

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 36 cents. In California, it’s 38 cents.

State Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.66), Washington ($4.50), Hawaii ($4.47), Oregon ($4.12), Nevada ($3.90), Alaska ($3.86), Arizona ($3.50), Idaho ($3.48), Utah ($3.38), and Pennsylvania ($3.28).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Oklahoma ($2.60), Mississippi ($2.67), Arkansas ($2.69), Louisiana ($2.70), Texas ($2.70), Tennessee ($2.72), Wisconsin ($2.74), Kentucky ($2.76), Missouri ($2.76), and Alabama ($2.76).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (53 cents), Alaska (50 cents), Hawaii (46 cents), South Carolina (44 cents), Alabama (43 cents), New Hampshire (43 cents), Arkansas (43 cents), Louisiana (42 cents), Montana (42 cents), and Wisconsin (42 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (26 cents), Missouri (27 cents), Maryland (28 cents), Nebraska (28 cents), Utah (28 cents), Delaware (32 cents), Vermont (32 cents), North Carolina (32 cents), Iowa (33 cents), and Colorado (33 cents).

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA Mobile App , now available on CarPlay.

Find current fuel prices at GasPrices.AAA.com .