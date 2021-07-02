Above and below the waterline, Tahoe Yacht Club is protecting the Lake

It was Lake Tahoe’s deep, blue waters that attracted its members to join the Tahoe Yacht Club, located prominently along the waterfront at the Tahoe City Marina.

The lake is the reason we’re all here. So, we each have a responsibility to protect this natural treasure. The Tahoe Yacht Club and its members show their dedication to the Lake Tahoe environment as a Tahoe Blue Crew – a volunteer team who has adopted the Tahoe City Marina to protect from litter and other pollution impacts. The Club’s Blue Crew is hosting a volunteer clean up on Tuesday, July 6, to remove waste left behind after Independence Day festivities.

“No other type of organization is better suited to see and appreciate the health of our beloved Lake Tahoe on a day-to-day basis,” said Tahoe Yacht Club Commodore Bill Krivan. “Our members’ deep connection to the Lake is why the Club is putting its weight behind environmental efforts like the League to Save Lake Tahoe’s Blue Crew program. We want to do all we can to Keep Tahoe Blue and preserve this natural wonder for posterity.”

Launched in 2019, the Tahoe Blue Crew grew out of an older adopt-a-beach program. In 2020, the program grew by leaps and bounds, adding 72 new volunteer Crews committed to protecting adopted sites from Meyers to Mt. Rose. In just six months of 2021, Blue Crews have removed more than 6,000 pounds of litter from the Tahoe environment.

“As boaters, our focus is on the water. But we’re well aware that trash on the land flows downhill and into Lake Tahoe,” said Tiffany MacLaughlin, the Tahoe Yacht Club’s Blue Crew leader. “We’re working to stop that pollution before it gets into Big Blue.”

The Club is also working to combat litter beneath Tahoe’s waterline. Multiple members are volunteering their time and watercraft to assist the underwater trash removal project led by Clean Up the Lake. Their boats are used in tandem with divers, paddlers and jet skiers to remove heavy sunken trash from the Lake bottom.

On land and on water, the Tahoe Yacht Club is doing its part to Keep Tahoe Blue. The public is invited to join the Club’s upcoming Blue Crew cleanup at the Tahoe City Marine on July 6. Contact Tiffany MacLaughlin for details @ 916-275-2357.

Source: Tahoe Yacht Club

On land and on water, the Tahoe Yacht Club is doing its part to Keep Tahoe Blue. The public is invited to join the Club’s upcoming Blue Crew cleanup at the Tahoe City Marine on July 6.

Provided photo