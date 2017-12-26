Access issue snags Douglas County project

Concerns about a second access to a 178-home development hung up approval by the Douglas County Commission on Dec. 12.

The project located north of Sunridge Drive is the first housing project to come forward on land sold by the Bureau of Land Management in 2000.

Three Sunridge residents spoke against the project, saying they didn’t want to see the homes or traffic it would generate.

After several attempts, a motion to recommend approval of a variance that allowed a single ingress and egress and an emergency access was approved by planning commissioners, 4-3.

"We have no issues building a secondary access at 30 lots. The future projects are not ready yet. We can easily make the commitment to move from 60 to 30."-Chris Baker,Manhard Consultants