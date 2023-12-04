Achievable Housing in Action releases results of Accessory Dwelling Unit poll
Residency Information:
In which neighborhood or area of the North Lake Tahoe-Truckee region do you currently reside?
Donner Summit: 1.7%
Kings Beach: 6.6%
Tahoe City: 10.4%
Truckee: 57.3%
North Lake Tahoe (other areas): 18.1%
Other: 5.9%
Awareness:
Prior to this survey, were you aware of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs)?
Yes: 87.9%
No: 9.3%
Somewhat: 2.8%
Interest in ADUs:
Would you consider constructing an ADU on your property?
Yes, definitely: 30.1%
Yes, I’m currently in the process of adding an ADU on my property: 1.4%
Maybe, I need more information: 16.1%
No, I faced too many barriers in the process: 8.2%
No, I don’t own property: 16.5%
No, I’m not interested: 27.6%
Factors Influencing Interest:
What factors would influence your decision to construct an ADU? (Select all that apply)
Potential rental income: 27.7%
Housing family members: 9.8%
Increasing property value: 4.9%
Concerns about property aesthetics or space: 14.4%
Local regulations and permitting process: 14.8%
Cost of construction: 17.8%
Other: 10.6%
Barriers:
If you are hesitant or not considering constructing an ADU, what are the main barriers or concerns you have?
Lack of information or understanding: 3.6%
Cost of construction: 35.5%
Local zoning or building regulations: 21.9%
Not enough space on my property: 15.9%
Concerns about neighborhood aesthetics or opposition: 9.6%
Maintenance responsibilities: 2.8%
Other: 10.8%
Knowledge Source:
Where do you currently get most of your information about ADUs?
Local government or city website: 31.3%
Sierra Sun or other local news sources: 22.9%
Neighborhood or community meetings: 3%
Online forums or websites: 14.5%
Friends or family: 8.8%
Other: 19.5%
Rental Intentions:
If you were to build an ADU, would you consider renting it out?
Yes, to long-term tenants: 61.2%
Yes, as a vacation or short-term rental: 5.8%
Only to friends or family: 9.3%
No, I would not rent it out: 11.2%
Undecided: 12.4%
ADU Resources and Support
What resources or assistance would be most helpful if you were considering an ADU?
Architectural design services: 9.8%
Permitting and zoning guidance: 28.5%
Financial incentives or assistance: 47.3%
ADU contractor lists: 0.8%
Sample floorplans: 1.2%
Other: 12.5%
Residency
Are you a full-time resident of the North Lake Tahoe Region (Do you live in the region for more than half the year (or 183 days))?
Yes: 86.6%
No: 13.4%
