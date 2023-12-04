Achievable Housing in Action releases results of Accessory Dwelling Unit poll

Residency Information:

In which neighborhood or area of the North Lake Tahoe-Truckee region do you currently reside?

Donner Summit: 1.7%

Kings Beach: 6.6%

Tahoe City: 10.4%

Truckee: 57.3%

North Lake Tahoe (other areas): 18.1%

Other: 5.9%

Awareness:

Prior to this survey, were you aware of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs)?

Yes: 87.9%

No: 9.3%

Somewhat: 2.8%

Interest in ADUs:

Would you consider constructing an ADU on your property?

Yes, definitely: 30.1%

Yes, I’m currently in the process of adding an ADU on my property: 1.4%

Maybe, I need more information: 16.1%

No, I faced too many barriers in the process: 8.2%

No, I don’t own property: 16.5%

No, I’m not interested: 27.6%

Factors Influencing Interest:

What factors would influence your decision to construct an ADU? (Select all that apply)

Potential rental income: 27.7%

Housing family members: 9.8%

Increasing property value: 4.9%

Concerns about property aesthetics or space: 14.4%

Local regulations and permitting process: 14.8%

Cost of construction: 17.8%

Other: 10.6%

Barriers:

If you are hesitant or not considering constructing an ADU, what are the main barriers or concerns you have?

Lack of information or understanding: 3.6%

Cost of construction: 35.5%

Local zoning or building regulations: 21.9%

Not enough space on my property: 15.9%

Concerns about neighborhood aesthetics or opposition: 9.6%

Maintenance responsibilities: 2.8%

Other: 10.8%

Knowledge Source:

Where do you currently get most of your information about ADUs?

Local government or city website: 31.3%

Sierra Sun or other local news sources: 22.9%

Neighborhood or community meetings: 3%

Online forums or websites: 14.5%

Friends or family: 8.8%

Other: 19.5%

Rental Intentions:

If you were to build an ADU, would you consider renting it out?

Yes, to long-term tenants: 61.2%

Yes, as a vacation or short-term rental: 5.8%

Only to friends or family: 9.3%

No, I would not rent it out: 11.2%

Undecided: 12.4%

ADU Resources and Support

What resources or assistance would be most helpful if you were considering an ADU?

Architectural design services: 9.8%

Permitting and zoning guidance: 28.5%

Financial incentives or assistance: 47.3%

ADU contractor lists: 0.8%

Sample floorplans: 1.2%

Other: 12.5%

Residency

Are you a full-time resident of the North Lake Tahoe Region (Do you live in the region for more than half the year (or 183 days))?

Yes: 86.6%

No: 13.4%

The second survey conducted in partnership with Sierra Sun and Mountain Housing Council regarding homelessness can be taken here .