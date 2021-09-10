Achieve Tahoe hosts camp for vets with disabilities

Achieve Tahoe is hosting a two-day multi-sport camp, bringing veterans living with disabilities to the area to participate in archery, climbing, equestrian sports and hiking, as well as overnight accommodations and meals.

“Achieve Tahoe is proud to once again provide specialized instruction to our service men and women with disabilities and help them build health, confidence, and independence through recreation,” said Haakon Lang-Ree, executive director of Achieve Tahoe, a North Lake Tahoe-based nonprofit that has been operating in the area since 1967. “Thanks to the support of Move United and the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs, we are thrilled to be putting on our first veterans camp since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The two days of activities were sponsored by Move United and the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs, and is part of Achieve Tahoe’s year-round outdoor recreation programs for children and adults with physical, sensory, and intellectual disabilities.

“Move United serves nearly 2,000 wounded veterans and their families each year at no cost to them through programs like this veterans camp. Our community-based member organizations, like Achieve Tahoe, are the power behind serving our nation’s veterans,” said Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, the veterans participated in equestrian and archery at facilities in Truckee’s Tahoe Donner Association, and then were provided dinner by Burger Me in downtown Truckee. On Friday, Sept. 10, they will head to North Peak Climbing and Fitness in Reno and then hike Crystal Peak Park in Verdi.





“Our team at North Peak Climbing & Fitness is very excited to be partnering with Achieve Tahoe again this year to support our veterans,” said Tyler Griffith, owner of North Peak Climbing & Fitness in Reno. “It is an honor to be hosting the Veterans Camp event on September 10, and we are proud to provide a space that our community can be a part of. We look forward to supporting all of our veterans and to have an opportunity to thank them for the sacrifices they have made in order to protect our freedoms.”

This camp also featured Achieve Tahoe’s new adaptive programs, which have been made possible by a Quality-of-Life grant from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, enabling the purchase of new equipment for those living with paralysis. The various activities have been adapted to each participant’s unique abilities to support their physical therapy, boost their emotional wellbeing, and ultimately assist their re-integration into their communities.

For more information on Achieve Tahoe’s programs, visit http://www.achievetahoe.org .