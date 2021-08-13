Achieve Tahoe receives $24k grant

Achieve Tahoe received one of 51 grants from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.

File photo

For decades Achieve Tahoe has provided people with cognitive, sensory, and physical disabilities with affordable, year-round recreation opportunities.

On Wednesday the nonprofit was awarded $24,863 — one of 51 grants totaling $925,492 from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.

Achieve Tahoe plans to use the grant to support the expansion of its adaptive sports programming to offer people living with paralysis more opportunities to develop skills in outdoor sports, including sailing, archery, climbing, hiking, and kayaking. By partnering with the Tahoe Donner Association, the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District, and the Tahoe City Public Utility District, Achieve Tahoe is offering regular, ongoing lessons and experiences in affordable and inclusive adaptive recreation. Their staff and volunteer team will offer these sports while using proven techniques and training from Move United and curriculums of the national governing bodies for the sports offered.

“Achieve Tahoe is honored to be receiving this grant to support our program expansion,” said officials from the nonprofit in a news release. “We want to thank the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation for helping our organization make the Greater Tahoe Area accessible to those of all abilities.”

The Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis. Since the Quality of Life Grants Program’s inception, more than 3,300 grants totaling over $32 million have been awarded.

The Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center has several grants under the Quality of Life program, which awards grants in different category areas, varying in different amounts. The Direct Effect Quality of Life grants program awards organizations up to $25,000 to support a wide range of projects and activities that will clearly impact individuals living with paralysis and their families.

“This past year has brought about many extreme challenges to the organizations that we work with and the people we collectively serve,” said Mark Bogosian, director of Quality of Life Grants Program, with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. “This cohort of grantees and their ever-important projects are a beacon of light as we navigate our way through a new year. There are still challenges ahead, but I know that together we will continue to move forward to overcome obstacles and barriers that affect the over 5.3 million Americans living with paralysis and their families and caregivers. I have complete confidence that these new projects will lead the way to a better tomorrow.”