Action in Tahoe: Après All Day at Palisades; Winter Pairings at High Camp; The Great Ski Race

Après All Day with Athletic Brewing Co. at Palisades Tahoe

Head over to the KT Base Bar in The Village at Palisades Tahoe at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 4 for an entire day of après with Athletic Brewing Co.

Enjoy free samples of award-winning non-alcoholic brew, live music, and fun giveaways. This free event will be happening all day.

To learn more visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar .

Winter Pairings Dinner Series ft. Sonoma Cutrer at High Camp

Enjoy a wonderful evening of winter wine pairings at High Camp at Palisades Tahoe beginning at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

The evening will feature Someone Cutrer along with delicious appetizers to pair with a vintage selection of carefully hand selected Sonoma Cutrer wine.

This 21-plus event is $159 per person plus tax and gratuity. There will be a tram that will head to High Cam that will leave at 5:45 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. There will only be two trams.

To book your experience visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar .

The Great Ski Race at Mt. Watson

The Great Ski Race is happening all day Sunday, March 5 at Mt. Watson in Tahoe City, and will follow the same race course from 2022.

The race is the main fundraising event for the Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team, a non-profit all-volunteer organization. The race is one of the largest Nordic ski races west of the Mississippi.

At the end of the race there will be a party outside the Tahoe Cross Country Center with live music, food, and beer. There will also be an award ceremony at 12 p.m.

To sign up for the race visit thegreatskirace.com .